Viet Cong’s ‘Sillhouettes’ Is the First Song You Need To Hear in 2015

When you work for a music site, going on vacation for the holidays can mean that you just straight up stop listening to music other than the radio for two weeks. If you did not do this, then you should try it because it feels pretty sweet. The best part about coming back from a two week hiatus of not listening to anything other than Top 40 radio (and realizing that Ed Sheeran is maybe kind of amazing?) is the first song that hits your ears, which just so happens to be a brand new Viet Cong song titled, “Sillhouettes” off of their long awaited LP that will be coming out on January 20th via Jagjaguwar.

It’s basically a gothy Women track, and we are fucking stoked. If you need a good omen for music in 2015, you need to listen to this song immediately. VIET CONG, WE LOVE YOU.