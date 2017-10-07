Vietnamese Iced Coffee Recipe

Servings: 1

Ingredients

¾ ounce|22 grams of finely ground medium-dark coffee (see note)

⅔ cup|140 ml of hot water

2 tablespoons|30 ml of sweetened condensed milk

3 ½ ounces|100 grams of ice (crushed or cubed)

Directions

Chef’s note: I suggest using a Vietnamese Bourbon Arabica roasted medium-dark. I also like a dark-roasted blend of 75 percent Bourbon Arabica and 25 percent Robusta, or a 50-50 blend of Ethiopia Yergacheff & Colombia.

Pour the condensed milk into a glass, lining the base of the cup. Load a stainless steel Vietnamese coffee filter with grounds. Be sure not to twist the compressor too tightly against the coffee, as water may not be able to permeate through the grounds. Place the filter (with coffee) on top of the glass. Wet the coffee in the filter with 20 ml of hot water. After 30 seconds, pour another ½ cup|120 ml of hot water over the coffee grounds. Replace the lid to the filter and wait until all of the water in the filter has drained through. (This should take approximately 8 to 10 minutes.) Stir the coffee well with the condensed milk. Pour over ice and enjoy.

