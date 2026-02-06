The Foo Fighters Have Teased New Music With Some Social Media Snippets, and It Sounds Pretty Intense

It’s been two and a half years since the last Foo Fighters album, But Here We Are (2023). The band seems close to unleashing their next, as these new, intense snippets they dropped on social media indicate.

On February 4, 2026, the band shared a post that appears to tease several new songs across a short video clip. If my ears are to be believed, these new tunes really lean into the band’s heavier garage-rock dynamics. There are lots of crashing drums, aggressive riffs, and quite a bit of Dave Grohl’s screaming vocals. Check it out below.

This is just a test. pic.twitter.com/J8OVCpMQrI — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 4, 2026

The Foo Fighters have been through quite a bit over the last few years. Ahead of releasing But Here We Are in 2023, they announced legendary drummer Josh Freese as a new member of the band. Then, just two years later, Freese revealed he’d been fired.

In a 2025 feature from The New York Times, Freese offered some perspective on his time with the band, saying, “It wasn’t music that I really resonated with.” He went on to confess that he believed his dismissal was “more an issue with their management,” and actually had nothing to do with the member of the band.

Subsequently, Freese ended up rejoining Nine Inch Nails, and NIN’s drummer Ilan Rubin joined the Foo Fighters, which was easily the wildest drummer swap moment in the history of rock music.

It seems the Foos have been ramping up for some new music for the past couple of years, and even dropped a cover song last summer before releasing a new original track later in the fall. This year, they’ll hit the road for some shows over the summer. You can find those dates below.

08-04 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium ^+

08-06 Detroit, MI – Ford Field ^+

08-08 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^+

08-10 Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field ^+

08-13 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field ^+

08-15 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium ^+

08-17 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park ^+

09-12 Fargo, ND – Fargodome +

09-15 Regina, Saskatchewan – Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field ^+

09-17 Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium ^+

09-20 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place ^@

09-26 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium ^@

^ with Queens of the Stone Age

$ with Jehnny Beth

+ with Mannequin Pussy

@ with Gouge Away