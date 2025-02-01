Virgo, February 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For loyal, gracious, and pragmatic Virgo: what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of February.

All cosmic signs look overwhelmingly positive during the first few days of February, with your ruling planet, Mercury, forming a favorable sextile with the waxing crescent Moon on February 2. The waxing crescent Moon encourages us to start laying the groundwork for future commitments and aspirations, and Mercury lends a helping hand, providing the mental power necessary to accomplish this burdensome task. It might seem like a bunch of busy work right now, Virgo. But getting your ducks in a row now will make the rest of the month much easier.

Videos by VICE

The good celestial juju continues into February 3 when Mercury forms an auspicious trine with Jupiter retrograde on the final day of its regressive period. Accepting new ideas and entertaining different perspectives becomes more manageable at this time. As Jupiter returns direct the next day, the stars offer a not-so-subtle reminder of just how much your internal acceptance can translate into understanding and tolerance of the outside world. There is always something to fix, Virgo. Instead of focusing on the negative, the stars urge you to lean into your gratitude this first week of the month.

A few days later, on February 8, Mercury forms a sextile with Chiron in Aries. The latter dwarf planet’s placement in fiery Aries has made past hurt especially raw. A positive alignment with your ruling planet indicates a step forward in the healing process that will decrease your sensitivity to certain things. You don’t have to leave the lessons you learned behind when you move on from the hurt, betrayal, and anger. In fact, you should absolutely take them with you. But the negative feelings you’ve been holding to simply aren’t serving you.

This mindset will prove especially useful around February 9 and 10. First, Mercury conjoins with the Sun, immediately followed by a square with Uranus. As Uranus amps up the potential for chaos and unpredictability, the more vulnerable parts of you might feel tempted to retreat. After all, you’ve been through these hurdles before. You know how arduous they can really be. Yes, things might get tense or uncomfortable for a while. But the conjunction between Mercury and the Sun suggests you should keep pushing forward. You must practice your ability to move on, Virgo.

The full Moon takes place in Leo this month. Notably, it also forms a direct opposition to your ruling planet. A full Moon in Leo is begging for emotional behavior, which isn’t something your logical self is typically comfortable with, whether from yourself or others. Nevertheless, the cosmos suggests you prepare for the possibility of things getting heated. This energy could manifest in multiple ways, from fiery passion to a too-hot temper. Be careful not to let these feelings carry you away. Keep your feet planted on the ground, and hold your values and principles close to the chest.

The Sun’s direct opposition to Mercury might make communicating through these heightened emotions more difficult. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, Virgo. You’re so eager to dole it out to others. Who’s to say you aren’t as deserving of this kind of support? Just after the celestial standoff between Mercury and the Sun begins to wane, the still nearly full Moon enters your celestial domain. The universe and the Moon operate in a constant state of ebb and flow, and so do you, stargazer. As the Moon begins to shrink, emotions will cool, and things will slow down. Follow the natural push and pull of what’s going on around you. Stay flexible.

Flexible thinking becomes especially useful around February 14, when Mercury enters Pisces. This cosmic placement can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you use its energy. Communicative, intellectual Mercury can bring logic and clarity to moody and, at times, opaque Pisces. Expressing oneself can become easier and more open to creativity. However, be careful not to over-analyze your way out of life’s simple pleasures. Not every relationship, aspiration, or circumstance should be picked apart down to its atomic form.

A tense square between Mercury and Jupiter the following week, on February 20, suggests this advice might be easier heard than followed. This negative alignment points to conflict in areas of understanding and personal growth. While you certainly shouldn’t stick your head in the sand to avoid what’s going on around you, there is something to be said about avoiding too much informational processing at once. You can only juggle so many things at one time. All of this multi-tasking will slowly start to deteriorate everything you’re trying to balance on your plate. Pick your battles wisely.

Interestingly, your ruling planet makes its second alignment with a planet just about to leave retrograde on February 23 when it forms a harmonious trine with Mars. The fiery red planet turns direct the next day, seemingly pointing to a need to hunker down and get ready to move forward with your plans. Consider this final positive push from Mars retrograde as the catalytic energy that will get you from point A to point B. Once you get your momentum going, this process will become easier.

Matters of discipline and boundaries become particularly prevalent as Mercury and Saturn conjoin in Pisces on February 25. Insightful Mercury will reveal the path you need to take. Disciplinarian Saturn will show you how to do it. Allow these two facets of yourself to work in tandem. Analyze, prepare, move, observe, and repeat. You have time to assess your progress as you go, Virgo. This isn’t a sprint.

We end the month under a new Moon in Pisces. This dark lunar phase calls for rest and rejuvenation. The stars urge us to find ways to rest and take breathers during this time. Again, no one is asking you to exhaust yourself by racing forward with no idea of when to stop, let alone slow down. Allow your body, mind, and spirit to become a reflection of the ever-changing lunar cycle. Appropriately for the end of the month, February’s new Moon is an especially reflective, introspective celestial event.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Virgo! See you next month.