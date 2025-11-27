WATCH: Post Malone Saddles up for Halftime Show During Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

Post Malone took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this Thanksgiving afternoon to perform during halftime at the Dallas Cowboys-Kansas City Chiefs game. Not only is Posty a Cowboys fan, but he was also raised in Texas, so having him perform at halftime makes total sense. Also, his hometown of Grapevine is only about 18 miles from Arlington.

The annual holiday football tradition is a time-honored classic, of course. So what better way to celebrate America’s new favorite pastime than with a performance from America’s new favorite country sweetheart? Posty has been spotted all over Nashville since releasing his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, in 2024. Most recently, his Broadway bar, aptly named Posty’s, officially opened.

One can only assume they have the game up on the big screen at Posty’s today for all his little Post Mates while daddy performs in Texas. Posty pulled up to the centerfield stage decked out in Cowboys colors with his jacket covered in pins, and started the show off with “Wrong Ones” from the recent album. As he transitioned into the 2018 single “Wow”, he was joined by the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, who stayed out for “I Had Some Help.”

Post Malone ended his show with a quick shoutout to Texas and the Dallas Cowboys, sharing love for the team and the crowd. Notably, he said “We love you 94” in reference to late Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died by suicide on November 6. The Cowboys have been honoring Kneeland by displaying decals of his number on their helmets.

The Cowboys-Chiefs matchup isn’t just a Thanksgiving Day football game. It’s also the start of The Salvation Army’s annual fundraising season. The game, often called the Red Kettle Kick Off, typically marks the start of the event.

In 2024, Lainey Wilson took on the duties of ringing in the season during the halftime show, featuring alongside the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders in promotional imagery. The halftime show isn’t just entertainment. It also serves as a way for The Salvation Army to raise awareness for its campaign. (Although the bells ringing incessantly outside the grocery store are usually a successful reminder to donate this time of year.)

Notably, the 2023 Red Kettle Kick Off featured country icon Dolly Parton sporting her own modified Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform. The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys partnered in 1997, raising $3 billion since then. Funds from the 2023 campaign provided aid for 27 million people.

Technically, the Red Kettle Campaign has kicked off already in numerous U.S. cities starting around mid-November. For example, the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, Texas, had its kick-off on November 21. Earlier, the Salvation Army of La Porte County, Michigan, began its campaign on November 3. The Thanksgiving Day halftime show simply serves as a unifying national kick-off to the fundraising season.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images