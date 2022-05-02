Weekly Horoscope: May 2 – 8

Venus enters fire sign Aries on Monday, May 2, at 12:10 PM: Over the coming weeks, our desires are intuitive and immediate. We’re connected to our feelings and wishes on a core level.

Jupiter, the planet of beliefs, gently connects with power planet Pluto at 6:33 PM on Tuesday, May 3: This is a rare, outer planetary transit that only happens twice every decade! There is a remarkable amount of grace to overcome obsessive behavioral loops and float out of patterns that we feel stuck in. It can be a transformative time for individuals and cultures as a whole.

There’s an eagerness and excitement to break out of the mold as action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, at 11:46 AM on Wednesday, May 4. A new cycle in bringing order to chaos comes as the sun meets with Uranus on Thursday, May 5, at 3:21 AM, offering some peace and grounding despite uncertainty and upturns. Personal truths trump all.

Love planet Venus gently connects with Mercury, the planet of communication, at 2:01 AM on Friday, May 6, and we’re having pleasant conversations about what we want. Sometimes naming desires is a prickly process, but conversations are flowing and feelings are expressed. Opportunities to do what you want and reach out to people who can make things happen come as the sun gently connects with Mars on Saturday, May 7, at 5:47 AM. There’s an ease to collaboration and peacemaking.

All times ET.

Aries horoscope for May 2 – 8

The planet of love, Venus, enters your sign, aligning you with your values, desires, and most flattering angles. The planet of hope, Jupiter, connects with power planet Pluto, giving you faith that you are on the right path. Your planetary ruler Mars gently connects with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, and you’re open to taking financial risks. Venus connects with Mercury, which is an opportune time for you to write a list of what you want, or to reach a harmonious agreement in your favor. The sun connects with Mars, revealing ulterior motives that you might not have been aware of before.

Taurus horoscope for May 2 – 8

You’re ready to dial it back a little as your planetary ruler Venus enters a secret and mysterious sector of your chart, putting you in the mood to lay low. You’re motivated to crack the eggs to make the omelette as Mars gently connects with Uranus, the planet of invention. There’s a sense of radical self-acceptance as the sun meets with Uranus, warming you up to your quirks. Understanding parts of yourself that are not always explored is easy as Venus connects with Mercury. The sun connects with Mars and you can pay attention to the reasoning behind your motivations, giving you more fuel to sustain your passions.

Gemini horoscope for May 2 – 8

You are tapped into something highly influential as Jupiter, the planet of opportunities, connects with power planet Pluto. There is a wealth of resources for you to access, and it can manifest as wisdom or financial connections. Mars gently connects with Uranus and you’re able to act spontaneously based on instinct, though it might be a little uncomfortable or emotional. You’re ready to talk about your feelings about and desires for the future as Venus connects with your planetary ruler, Mercury; a favorable time for understanding your hopes and dreams. There’s a lot happening behind the scenes, but you can do some backseat driving as the sun connects with Mars, giving you secret command.

Cancer horoscope for May 2 – 8

People see you from far away and are charmed by your sensibilities and intelligence as the planet of love and beauty, Venus, enters a public sector of your chart. A graceful ability to trust others and transform your relationships through the power of your beliefs and wisdom comes as Jupiter, the planet of education and philosophy, connects with Pluto, the planet of transformation. Hope is a dangerous thing for someone like you to have, but you definitely have it, or at least easy access to it! Venus connects with Mercury and you’re able to put names to certain emotions and explore hidden parts of your own mind.

Leo horoscope for May 2 – 8

Your path can wind in a shocking direction as action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, showing you a fork in the road that wasn’t there before. Now it’s time to consider taking a different but less traveled path. Your planetary ruler, the sun, meets with Uranus and you’re able to make peace with things not going according to plan, or not looking the way that you’d wanted, because they are in a shape that is greater than what you could have possibly imagined years ago. It’s not possible to plan for everything, but trusting in the process takes courage. The sun connects with Mars and you can ask people to help you with any efforts or visions that require collaboration and shared investment.

Virgo horoscope for May 2 – 8

You’re connecting to your friends, lovers, and other relations on a deep, subterranean level as Jupiter, the planet of faith, gently harmonizes with power planet Pluto. You’re able to let go of certain hangups or loops that hold you back from connecting with others, and these fixations have a lot to teach you, too. With the help of your relationships, you can break out of old thought patterns and create new ways of understanding the world as Mars gently connects with Uranus and the sun. Conversations about trust and intimacy flow as Venus connects with your planetary ruler Mercury, helping you express difficult or vulnerable emotions.

Libra horoscope for May 2 – 8

You’re attracting dynamics in relationships that sit right with you as your planetary ruler Venus enters your chart’s house of partnerships. This can mean that you’re able to better express your values or understand your partners’ values as well. You can easily talk about what you want in a way that is agreed upon and understood as Venus connects with Mercury, the planet of communication. Let them know what makes sense for you, and what feels right for you—it will be heard! You have faith in the process as Jupiter, the planet of growth, connects with power planet Pluto, helping you untangle some very deep-rooted knots and step into a new lifestyle.

Scorpio horoscope for May 2 – 8

You’re making breakthroughs in your relationships as your planetary ruler Mars gently connects with Uranus, the planet of invention. You’re able to go after what you desire in your social and romantic relationships, even if the shape of it is unconventional, or something you haven’t tried before. The sun meets with Uranus which can bring some order and understanding to things that seem offbeat or erratic. You’re thinking about others a lot, so it’s a good time to talk to them and see if you’re on the same page. The sun connects with Mars and you’re able to make peace and soothe some feelings that sting. Remember to be kind or be quiet.

Sagittarius horoscope for May 2 – 8

You are tapping into a wealth that is deep and eternal as your planetary ruler Jupiter connects with Pluto, the planet of hidden resources. There is something that goes beyond yourself that can be accessed—a truly renewable resource. Action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus and you’re able to find a quirky but quick solution to things happening at home. You’re in life hack mode. The sun also connects with Mars, giving you insight into the ultimate end-game and strategy. Social and romantic relationships are going smoothly as love planet Venus connects with Mercury, encouraging you to express your desires and get to know others better.

Capricorn horoscope for May 2 – 8

You’re finding the right time and place for your desires as love planet Venus enters a domestic sector of your chart. In private, away from prying eyes, you can reflect on what you want in your sex life, your social life, your legacy, and how you want things that are precious and meaningful to you to be shared with the public. There are a lot of big feelings being explored, but on your own time and in your own space. You’re understanding your power and how influential you are as Jupiter connects with Pluto, bringing you a greater sense of faith in your abilities and reach. Conversations about practical housekeeping and duties flow nicely as Venus connects with Mercury.

Aquarius horoscope for May 2 – 8

You are doing something extremely special and carving out your own path for yourself as action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus, the planet of invention. You’re investing in things that will come in handy in the future, and able to address things that have gone amiss with pure intent and faith. The sun meets with Uranus, bringing order and acceptance to matters in your private life that have not gone according to plan. There are things that slip away, not on purpose but just by chance, and you can have faith that it’s for a greater reason. You’re making peace with your spending as the sun gently connects with Mars.

Pisces horoscope for May 2 – 8

There is a deep sense of connection to something greater, and a faith in your own personal power as Jupiter, your planetary ruler, connects with Pluto, the planet of secrets. Tap into the sense that you are truly connected to a beautiful web of dreams and connections. Anything is possible, which can be intimidating but ultimately empowering. With this faith, you are comfortable taking risks, especially as action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus, the planet of rebellion. You’re talking about what you want, especially in a material sense, as Mercury connects with Venus, giving you an understanding of how to express your desires and emotional needs.

