Why TikTok Is Obsessed With Pink Sauce

If you haven’t heard, there’s a hot new condiment on the market that’s gone viral on TikTok. It’s called Pink Sauce and it’s been at the center of several controversies over the past few weeks.

The sauce has been accused of making people sick, being a rip off of other condiments, and lying about its nutritional information. On this episode of Cyber we’re going to try to answer the question: why does everyone ok TikTok seem to care about this pepto-bismol colored goop?

With us today to talk all things Pink Sauce is Motherboard Intern and TikTok master Jules Roscoe.

Stories discussed in this episode:

‘They Accused Me of Poisoning the Nation:’ Chef Pii’s Viral Pink Sauce Has Turned Into a TikTok Nightmare

Viral Pink Sauce Comes With Lengthy Terms and Conditions

Let Me Eat the TikTok ‘Pink Sauce’

