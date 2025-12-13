6 Winter Date Ideas That Don’t Suck

It’s officially the time of year when many of us wish to hibernate indoors and isolate from the rest of society. (Just me?) However, the winter season—especially during the holidays—can be particularly romantic and charming, if you allow it to be. Here are six winter date ideas for you and your boo. (Don’t worry, some of them don’t even involve leaving the house.)

1. Take a Stroll Downtown

If you live in a walkable town, winter can be the perfect time to hit the streets and window-shop with your lover. Many small stores, eateries, and cafes will decorate for the holidays, cultivating a charming atmosphere in the neighborhood. Not only will this keep you active, allowing you to get your steps in during an otherwise sedentary time of year, but it will also help you stay connected to your community.

2. Cook a Hearty Winter Meal

Comfort food is a real thing, and it’s especially alluring during the cold winter months. From soups and stews to pasta dishes and casseroles, there are endless options to try. If you and your partner fall in love with a particular recipe, why not add it to your own cookbook so you can revisit it the following year (or the very next week—I’m not judging)?

3. Host a Holiday Movie Marathon

During the holidays, many of us are too busy rushing around to actually enjoy the magic of the season. Schedule some downtime with your lover to indulge in the cheesiest holiday classics you can find. Whether you’re a Hallmark movie enthusiast or lean more toward The Grinch, there’s a movie for everyone.

4. Get Snowed In Together

I don’t know about you, but I’ll take any chance I get to stay indoors and cuddle up with my partner. A snowstorm is the perfect excuse for a day like this. If you know a storm is brewing, plan to spend the night or weekend with your person, so you can enjoy the romantic snowfall together.

Pro tip: pick up your favorite food and beverages in advance, so you won’t need to leave the warmth of your home. Whether you spend the entire day in pajamas binge-watching Christmas movies or cook a full-course dinner together, you’re bound to have a blast. Remember: it’s not always what we do, but rather who we do it with.

5. Go Ice Skating

If you’re craving something a bit more active, ice skating is the perfect winter pursuit. Thankfully, you don’t need to be a pro to lace up your skis and hit the ice. In fact, the worse you are, the more fun you’re bound to have, as you and your lover will at least have a good laugh as you hold on to each other for dear life.

6. Visit a Winter-Themed Market

Staying connected to your community is an important way to fight your winter blues, and what better way to spend your date day than at a local market? Many towns host holiday- or winter-themed events, selling hot drinks, sweet treats, and warm meals, as well as various crafts. Typically, these markets will set the ideal winter scene, playing holiday music and offering seasonal goods from local vendors. Even if it’s cold out, bundle up, sip some hot chocolate, and let your lover keep you warm.