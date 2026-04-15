Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Is in Trouble After Its Studio Loses All Core Developers

The development team behind 2025’s Chinese Soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has reportedly disbanded following the departure of the game’s lead creative mind.

Wuchang director Xia Siyuan has left Leenzee

screenshot: leenzee games

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers was released last summer to solid critical reception. While it didn’t set the Souls world aflame, it earned respectable praise for its intricate level design and fluid combat. Some criticisms were still leveled against it, as many felt the difficulty of its early-game boss fights were inconsistent, and the game did launch with a good amount of technical issues, most of which have been ironed out by now. Still, the game was regarded as one of the better non-FromSoftware Soulslikes to have been released on recent years.

Videos by VICE

Despite being a premier Xbox Game Pass day one release and having surpassed a million sales across all platforms, the fanfare surrounding Wuchang seemed to have fizzled out quickly. The game hasn’t received an update since late last year, causing some fans to wonder about Wuchang‘s future.

the wuchang team has been dissolved

screenshot: Leenzee Games

According to Chinese gaming outlet GamerSky, the Wuchang development team at Leenzee Games has been disbanded. After Wuchang: Fallen Feathers producer and director Xia Siyuan left Leenzee, the remaining team was reportedly asked to essentially become a support studio, relegated strictly to outsource work. This displeased most of the staff, causing them to depart the studio.

Leenzee has yet to make an official statement on these recent happenings, and it’s still not completely clear what prompted Siyuan to leave in the first place, whether the studio’s pivot to outsourcing predated or was a direct result of his departure.

Wuchang isn’t the only 2025 Souslike to have its development team dissolve in 2026, as the team behind The First Berserker: Khazan at Neople has recently been restructured as well.

Xia Siyuan started a new studio

screenshot: Leenzee Games

The departure of Wuchang‘s staff likely means that no further updates will be coming to the game following its most recent one this past November. The state the game is currently in will likely be its final one, so any bugs that have continued to stick around may not be resolved. Additionally, any hopes of DLC for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers are now effectively squashed.

While this Wuchang news is surely disappointing for fans of the game, the good news is that, after having left Leenzee, Xia Siyuan has started his very own development studio. Whether he’ll take on the Wuchang staff that followed him out of Leenzee remains to be seen. Siyuan’s next game is surely a great number of years away, but it’ll be interesting to see whether he sticks to Soulslikes and improves upon Wuchang‘s already solid systems and gameplay or if he feels inclined to try something completely different.

In the meantime, Souls fans have a lot to look forward to in 2026, with two major sequels coming: Lords of the Fallen 2 and Mortal Shell 2. Plus, FromSoftware’s multiplayer Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods is looming, with fans hoping a release date gets confirmed at some point soon.