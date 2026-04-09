The Duskbloods Switch 2 Price Rumor Sparks $80 Concerns – But Fans Might Be Wrong

A new pre-order listing for Elden Ring Tarnished Edition has sparked a rumor about The Duskbloods price on Switch 2. If true, the new FromSoftware multiplayer could be expensive. However, are players jumping the gun on this one?

The Duskbloods Price Rumor Starts After $80 Elden Ring Switch 2 Listing

Screenshot: FromSoftware, Nintendo

It’s hard to believe that Elden Ring: The Tarnished Edition was originally supposed to launch on the Switch 2 back in 2025. Following performance issues, the port was delayed to an “unspecified” launch window this year. However, a new pre-order listing on Amazon has seemingly revealed that the Elden Ring Switch 2 edition is going to cost $80.

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Following the discovery of the , many fans speculated that The Duskbloods on Switch 2 will also cost $80. After all, this is FromSoftware’s first major title on the Nintendo Switch 2. Both games are also set to launch this year. So if Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is being priced at $80, could this be a hint at The Duskbloods pricing as well on the handheld?

Screenshot: Amazon

Well, fans certainly seem to think so. Over on forums such as Reddit and X, many players reacted to the pre-order listing, fearing that The Duskbloods would also launch at the same high price point. However, players might actually be wrong on this one, as there are a handful of reasons why FromSoftware is charging so much for the Elden Ring Switch 2 port.

Why The Duskbloods Might Not Actually Cost $80 on Switch 2

Screenshot: FromSoftware, Nintendo

When Elden Ring launched on PS5 in 2022, it retailed for $59. However, recently Bandai Namco has been selling the critically acclaimed RPG for $80 when bundled with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. What some players are missing is that the Elden Ring Tarnished Edition has the expansion included with it.

So the $80 price tag is in line with what they’ve been charging and actually isn’t a higher price. With that said, here is a list of reasons why The Duskbloods on Switch 2 might be priced cheaper:

The Real Reason Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Costs $80

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is $80 because it has the $30 Shadow of the Erdtree DLC bundled with it as well.

Elden Ring Nightreign (an online multiplayer only title) recently released in 2025 and was not priced over $59.

The Duskbloods release date still has not been confirmed. So it’s a bit premature to assume Elden Ring’s $80 price tag is an indicator of what it will launch at. We still don’t know how big Duskbloods actually is.

What FromSoftware’s Recent Game Prices Tell Us About The Duskbloods

Screenshot: FromSoftware, Nintendo

As mentioned above, Elden Ring Nightreign released last year at just $49. The Duskbloods appears to be a similar title, in that it has been promoted as an online multiplayer title and not a traditional single player experience. Although, we still don’t know the full scope of The Duskbloods. Even though it’s co-op it could actually be much bigger than Nightreign.

However, based on how FromSoftware has been pricing its titles recently, I’m expecting it to cost $59 at launch. To give you an idea, here is how FromSoftware has been pricing their games recently:

Dark Souls Remastered – Nintendo Switch: $39 (2018)

$39 (2018) Elden Ring: $59 (2022)

$59 (2022) Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (2023): $59.99

(2023): $59.99 Elden Ring: Nightreign: $49 (2025)

Screenshot: FromSoftware

The only unknown factor here is FromSoftware’s partnership with Nintendo. The Duskbloods is exclusive to the Switch 2. Could this impact its pricing? Maybe. But I still think it’s too early to assume it’s going to cost $80. The Elden Ring Tarnished Edition pricing is again deceptive, as it’s technically a $50 game bundled with a $30 expansion.

If you look at the overall titles FromSoftware has released in the last decade, $59 seems to be the sweet spot for new projects. They will sometimes also release a $69 deluxe edition at launch. So it wouldn’t be too surprising to see that with the Duskbloods. Finally, the Tarnished Edition $80 price tag has not been confirmed by Bandai Namco. Outside of the Amazon listing, there is no other source. So it could just be speculation.