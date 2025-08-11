Yungblud Reflects on Ozzy Osbourne’s Death, Says Black Sabbath Singer Was His ‘North Star’

It’s no secret that Ozzy Osbourne had given Yungblud his blessing as a rock ‘n’ roll royalty before passing away in July, and Yungblud has not been shy about sharing how important the Black Sabbath singer was to him.

In a new conversation with NME, Yungblud made what appear to be his first comments in the press on Ozzy’s death, following a heartfelt tribute he previously penned. “I haven’t really spoken about Ozzy, so it’s weird, you know. I mean, I think like that’s the first time I’ve kind of been asked about him,” he said.

Videos by VICE

“I think Ozzy was always my north star. It was really Ozzy Osbourne and David Bowie [that] meant everything to me,” Yungblud continued. “I think Ozzy was a character in my life that was such a reflection of everything I went through. I was always a bit over the top, I was always seen to be a bit crazy, I was always seen to be a bit loud, but when kind of some people saw that as a negative, Ozzy would provide me this hope that there was an avenue for someone like me in the world.”

“So, I think from such a young age, he really inspired me,” Yungblood continued.” Then, to know him as a friend towards the end, to know his heart, and to really know Sharon [Osbourne] as well… understand that they made things their way and they did things their way. It’s always been inspirational because, for me, the biggest enemy to any artist or anything is, ‘This is just how it’s done.’ It’s a cop out. ‘This is how it’s done’ was once an innovative idea that got stale.”

“And all I care about are the people outside, and I want to make this the most magical adventure for them, and something that we’re gonna have together. Because we only have it once and I think [Ozzy’s death] is still raw at the minute,” Yungblud continued. “It’s been a very weird couple of weeks. But I think losing someone I admired and got to know towards the end really made me think about the idea of legacy and connection with people. All that matters is the connection with them.”

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22. He was 76. In a statement, the Osbourne family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”