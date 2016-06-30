Zomby’s New LP for Hyperdub Features a Collaboration With Burial

Though he’s issued one-off releases here and there Zomby hasn’t released a full-length since his weightless 2013 album With Love, but that’s set to change soon. Today, the folks over at Hyperdub announced that they’d enlisted everyone’s favorite masked marauder for an LP called, Ultra, due out September 2. If that weren’t cause for celebration already, a perusal of the tracklist reveals a selection of guests bound to excite those into Zomby’s brand of moodiness.

Darkstar, Dream Catalogue’s Hong Kong Express, and the dreamy London duo Rezzett all turn up for collaborations over the course of the record’s 14 tracks (though the Hong Kong Express collaboration will only be available on downloaded copies of the record). Oh, and Burial. The mysterious man born William Bevan’s typically off the grid since his own 2013 release Rival Dealer, but he’ll return here on a track called “Sweetz” that’ll also get a 10″ release on July 29. There’s not much other info available now, but you can check out the full tracklist and album art below as you wait in anticipation.

Ultra tracklist:

1. Reflection

2. Burst

3. Fly 2 (Zomby & Banshee)

4. E.S.P.

5. I

6. Glass

7. Sweetz (Zomby & Burial)

8. Her

9. Quandary (Zomby & Darkstar)

10. Freeze

11. Yeti

12. S.D.Y.F. (Zomby & Rezzett)

13. Thaw

14. Tenkyuu (Zomby & Hong Kong Express) (Download Only)