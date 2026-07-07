Foldable Phones You Can Buy Now (While You Wait for Apple’s Rumored iPhone Fold)

Apple is sometimes late to the game, but when they stir from their slumber, stretch their behemoth’s muscles, and throw the mass of their gargantuan weight behind a trend or feature, the industry tends to follow. So it may be with the rumored iPhone Fold, the first folding iPhone. When’s it coming? What will it cost? Will it fold up into the size of, say, a crabapple or more of a Fuji apple?

what we know so far

Because Apple hasn’t announced the iPhone Fold yet, if that’s even what they end up calling it, we don’t know what it’ll look like or how much it’ll cost. Folding phones of other brands tend to cost several hundred dollars more than their non-folding counterparts, so expect to pay a premium over the standard, non-folding iPhone 18 that will likely be launched at the same time.

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The only hitch in this news is that Apple has yet to officially announce the iPhone Fold, and so you’re not able to buy it yet. Apple likes to announce new phones around September each year, with them hitting store shelves and internet retailers in October. If you need a new foldable phone by then, there are a few well regarded (all Android) options. And if you want to go in an entirely different direction, check out our guide to the Best Dumbphones.

foldable phones you can buy right now

Fresh, New, and Sharp: Motorola Razr Ultra 2026

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 continues a storied nameplate. The original Razr was one of those pre-iPhone social phenomenons, thanks to its style. The latest Razr Ultra, which folds in half along its shortest axis, is updated for 2026 over last year’s model with a brighter screen, larger battery, and upgraded camera sensor.

Pure Android Expression: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Google’s most recent folding smartphone. Because Google is the caretaker of the Android operating system that underpins so many smartphones and tablets, you get a relatively more stripped-down, sleek, and lightweight build of Android on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold than on other Android smartphones. That means fewer bundles of unwanted software cluttering up the phone.

A Star Among Galaxies: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

Samsung was the jumpstart among the major phone makers to bring folding smartphones to market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is the latest in a seven-year-long line of folding Galaxies, and the current 256GB model is $500 off, a rare deal among folding phones.

are foldable phones durable?

Yes, for the most part folding phones in 2026 are quite durable. Folding phones got a bad reputation from 2019’s Samsung Galaxy Fold (the original, first model), when reports began trickling in of them breaking prematurely. But seven years later, manufacturers have largely figured out how to make them so that they can fold and unfold thousands of times without coming apart like a credit card folded back and forth.