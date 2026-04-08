20 Days of 420: Trusted Nightstand Essentials From CBDistillery

It’s Hump Day and I’m feeling a humpback from all this working and slouching. I’ve always enjoyed cannabis and hemp recreationally, but I also use it medicinally. CBDistillery is one of the OG brands in the space that I would trust for medicinal use. Their products feel consistent and straightforward, especially with how they are categorized by their benefits: Relax, Relief, Recover, Sleep, Focus. They were early to scale clean, distillate-based CBD products for everyday use, helping set the standard for THC-free and precisely dosed formulations. That kind of track record is important, because with CBD, you’re looking for reliability. So when I’m feeling pain, especially after a hard workout, I’m using their Daily User Starter Bundle, which includes a 1000 mg CBD Tincture and a 1000 mg CBD Relief Stick. It’s a simple, no-frills combo that covers both full-body and targeted support.

Important to note, CBD does what it’s supposed to do. There’s no need to overcomplicate it. The tincture helps take the edge off and settle your system overall, while the relief stick is what I use almost daily for when I want something more localized. You don’t need THC for that kind of targeted application. I’ve found isolates work especially well in topicals like this. CBD is doing the heavy lifting here, especially when it comes to easing tension and supporting recovery. If I have sore or pulled muscles, especially around my neck, shoulders, or upper back, the Relief Stick is a must have. And when I can’t sleep right because of the pain, the CBD tincture helps me rest. Both of these are nightstand essentials that you can buy together in this bundle or separately.

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Why This Product Stands Out: A lot of CBD products lean into hype, but this stands out for doing the fundamentals well for a long time (almost a decade). You’re getting high-dose, THC-free or isolate formulations from a brand that helped bring distillate-based CBD into the mainstream. The bundle package also makes it easy to build a routine that covers both daily support and targeted relief without overthinking it. I use it frequently with success.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.