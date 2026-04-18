20 Days of 420: Quality Beauty Meets Weed With This Eyeshadow Palette From Melt Cosmetics

As I’m getting ready to start 4/20 weekend, I need to get into my 420 party garb. Melt Cosmetic’s Smoke Sessions Eyeshadow Palette is meant for all kinds of stoners who love makeup. They nailed it with their 4/20 theme and eyeshadow colors to match the vibe of this special occasion. Each of the eight shades is named after a strain, so I’m pairing one of my favorite eighths that literally match.

When you actually look at it, the eyeshadow colors even look like the flower nugs itself.

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Make sure your friends bring the rest of the strains to the party.

Why This Product Stands Out: The original price for the Smoke Sessions palette is $48, but for 4/20, it drops to $4.20—which is kind of wild for a high quality pigment palette like this. You’re basically getting all eight shades for around fifty cents each, which makes it an easy pickup whether you’re into makeup, the theme, or both. And if makeup isn’t your thing, this is an easy gift for someone who’s into it.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.