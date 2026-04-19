20 Days of 420: Nermal Rip n Dip Collab With Hemper

We haven’t shown love to a bong yet, which is basically a 4/20 essential. Hemper knows how to make a statement piece, and their Rip n Dip collab featuring the “Enlightened” version of Lord Nermal (the high-conic cat) feels more like collectible art than just another glass setup. The iridescent finish, mushroom details, and oversized mushroom-cap bowl give it that playful, trippy energy that fits 4/20 perfectly.

If you know Rip n Dip, then you already know Nermal has that mischievous cult-following energy, and Hemper has turned him into a functional bong several times before. This crossover stays active with collabs and limited drops throughout the year, which keeps pieces like this feeling fresh and collectible instead of generic. This is the kind of bong you bring out for your fashion- and skateboard culture-loving friends. They’ll even ask where you got it the second they see it.

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Why This Product Stands Out: There are only 500 of the Enlightened Nermal bongs dropping, making it a true limited-edition release for 4/20. Between the Rip n Dip crossover, mushroomed-out Nermal design, and Hemper’s track record with sought-after collabs, this feels more exclusive than your average seasonal piece. Rumor has it another Hemper x Rip n Dip collab could be on the way soon, so keep your eyes peeled.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.