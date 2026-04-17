3 New Hip-Hop and R&B Songs You Must Hear This Week (4/17/26)

Every week, seemingly a gazillion songs are released on streaming services. From SoundCloud and Bandcamp exclusives to the endless array of songs on Spotify and Apple Music, it’s a lot to take in.

Additionally, some tracks aren’t nearly as good as they should be. Who wants to waste their time sifting through records in fear that some aren’t very listenable? How can one possibly have the time to even do it?

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This is where Noisey has you covered. We’re saving you time in the playlist department to narrow it down to the three most essential songs in hip-hop and R&B you should hear. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite artist or album in the process.

3 of the Best New Hip-Hop Songs and R&B Records of the Week

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“David Ruffin” by Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red strikes that fine balance between immense talent and unrestrained debauchery. Her songs largely revolve around having men under her spell and how it upsets jealous women. But her hooks are so strong in their simplicity that it becomes hypnotic as a result.

Take “David Ruffin”, a classic party jam with an addictive, hilarious hook. “Ran me up some bands, I ain’t do no f*ckin’/these b*****s the Temptations, I think I’m David Ruffin.” The voice of Leon Robinson in the Temptations movie echoes each time she repeats the lyric: “ain’t nobody coming to see you, Otis!”

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“Do It” by Rob49

Ever since Rob49 introduced the snippet to a song that was originally titled “Dum N’ Dumber”, it’s been nothing but jokes. Countless TikToks have been made joking that it sounds like a stealth spy mission or sneaky late-night crimes. “First beat sound like a murder took place n rob49 is the riddler,” one person said on YouTube.

But what goes largely undiscussed is the rich Louisiana history he infuses in his songs. The beat, in all of its stealth-mission atmosphere, is incredibly inspired by No Limit-era Beats by The Pound production.

He follows a steep tradition of unconventional flow patterns and lingo that rappers like Birdman and C-Murder were great at. Mix that with a rich sense of humor like Master P, records like “Do It” play like love letters to a bygone era of New Orleans hip-hop.

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“Flight Risqué” by Jenevieve, Freddie Gibbs, and SALIMATA

The R&B and hip-hop crossover record is a lost art. Singers would croon about sexual yearning; meanwhile, a rapper, male or female, flexes their lyrical prowess and adds a gruff, masculine edge to counter the sweet vocals. With rappers showcasing their melodic chops more and more and singers proving they can rap,

That’s what makes “Flight Risqué” such a breath of fresh air. Jenevieve’s voice is like cotton candy, airy and sugary in contrast to Freddie Gibbs’ deep rapping about nice cars and eyeing other women. But SALIMATA steals the show with impressive contortions in her flow before smoothing out to the cruising production.

“F**k I look like tryna spend this dough when this face don’t decline?” She scoffs before laying out the ground rules to get with her. Songs like “Flight Risqué” are tried-and-true recipes in hip-hop and R&B history, but they almost always hit.