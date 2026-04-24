3 New Hip-Hop and R&B Songs You Must Hear This Week (4/24/26)

Every week, seemingly a gazillion new hip-hop songs are released on streaming services. From SoundCloud and Bandcamp exclusives to the endless array of songs on Spotify and Apple Music, it’s a lot to take in.

Additionally, some tracks aren’t nearly as good as they should be. Who wants to waste their time sifting through records in fear that some aren’t very listenable? How can one possibly have the time to even do it?

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This is where Noisey has you covered. We’re saving you time in the playlist department to narrow it down to the three most essential songs in hip-hop and R&B you should hear. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite artist or album in the process.

3 of the Best New Hip-Hop Songs and R&B Records of the Week

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“With This Tear” by Prince

It made a lot of sense for Prince to write “With This Tear” with Celine Dion in mind. According to her website, he made it after hearing her duet with Peabo Bryson on “Beauty and the Beast”. Dion has the powerful, pristine voice to form an all-time ballad out of that material.

However, the recently released version of Prince’s original rendition showcases how vocal clarity may not be the defining trait for a great ballad. Instead, it’s the tenderness and intimacy in his voice that shines.

When he crashes into the hook, it sounds like teardrops are falling down his cheek as he coos. All of this speaks to Prince’s singular artistic vision, that both versions could be beautiful in their own right.

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“I Need You” by Kehlani and Brandy

Back in November 2025, Kehlani declared Brandy as the greatest vocalist in R&B history. “I don’t think I would ever call my greats my peers,” they explained. “Would never call her a peer. We’ll always call her a mother. Would always call her in my Mount Rushmore of R&B.”

“Every R&B singer that you ask if you’re talking about vocal GOATs, they’re gonna say Brandy,” Kehlani added. “I would never, respectfully, get into an argument about Brandy Norwood. I would never be explaining Brandy Norwood to anyone.”

On “I Need You”, Kehlani goes toe to toe with Brandy and doesn’t get washed by her GOAT in the process. A lot of that can be credited to strong vocal production, silky backing harmonies cascading into the grand hook. “I still need you/And everywhere that you had your hands/I still feel you,” they croon.

The Brandy influence becomes especially evident when paired side by side. In that November interview, Kehlani shied away from calling their idol a peer. But it’s hard not to imagine “I Need You” as a potential torch-passing moment.

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“TRICERATOPS” by Action Bronson, Lil Yachty, and Paul Wall

Action Bronson’s music feels like the soundtrack to a travel series. There’s so much granular texture and worldly sounds you wouldn’t otherwise hear in a rap song. On “TRICERATOPS”, he taps Lil Yachty and Paul Wall for a cipher on carnival grounds.

“Turn you to a f***in’ cheeseburger at a children’s birthday/Yeah, I deserve a mermaid so I can buy my b***h fake Hermes,” Bronson quips on a beat that sounds like looking out into the ocean during an overseas flight.

But it’s Paul Wall’s rhyme schemes that make the most of such off-kilter production. “I’m in the codeine deluge, headed to Baton Rouge/Psilocybin-induced, DMT infused,” he raps to start his verse. Decades into his career, Paul Wall still invents new ways to tell you he’s nice behind the wheel.