4/20 Albums: Skip the Obvious Ones and Listen to These 5 Records Today

Today is April 20th—or 4/20—and some of you are going to be getting up to some shenanigans today. So what’s your soundtrack going to be?

Some records are traditionally go-tos. Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Dr. Dre’s The Chronic 2001 come to mind. Certainly, Tom Petty or Willie Nelson make good choices. And we can’t forget bands like 311 and Slightly Stoopid.

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But how about some less obvious choices? Hear me out, what if you load up your pipe and jam one of the following 5 records instead of the ones you replay all the time?

‘Our Mother Electricity’ by All Them Witches

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When you think of Stoner Rock/Metal, more than likely the first names that come to mind are bands like Queens of the Stone Age or Sleep.

But this year, why not try something a little less obvious and jam All Them Witches? This Nashville-based band isn’t blatantly “stoner,” but they tick all the boxes and then some. Specifically, check out their 2016 album, Lightning At The Door.

It’s got that psychedelic stoner vibe, yes, and it’s got some super heavy moments. But it’s also very bluesy, and a little folky at times. It’s cohesively progressive in ways that a lot of bands don’t even try to achieve, and it will take you on a 4/20 journey.

‘Dark Medieval Hash’ by Dimmu Bongir

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Moving in a heavier, but sillier, direction, weed-tinged metal band Dimmu Bongir would make for an interesting 4/20.

The band is a parody of legendary black metalers Dimmu Borgir, swapping the macabre for marijuana. If you are someone who appreciates darker metal, their 2024 album Dark Medieval Hash is a must-listen.

The ‘Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back’ Soundtrack

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In a world where the Dazed and Confused soundtrack would be the obvious choice, be a Jay and Silent Bob.

Kevin Smith’s 2001 opus, starring himself and Jason Mewes as their lovable stoner buffoon characters, has a great soundtrack. There’s the Stroke 9 classic “Kick Some A**”, some classic Steppenwolf, a little Bloodhound Gang, and the legendary Afroman doing “Because I Got High”.

Spliced in between the musical tracks are audio clips from the flick, making it a hilarious 4/20 experience.

‘Climbing!’ by Mountain

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Classic rock like Black Sabbath and Foghat makes great music for your 4/20 afternoon. What if, and hear me out, you did a little deeper dive and threw on Climbing! by Mountain? Everyone knows “Mississippi Queen”, of course, because it’s a certified hit, but this record is full of some absolutely killer 70s rock and roll.

It will have you “Sittin’ on a Rainbow”, and you won’t be sorry.

‘Reincarnated’ by Snoop Dogg

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Ok, technically, this is an album by “Snoop Lion,” which is what the Doggfather was going by while he was experimenting with reggae sounds back in 2013.

Snoop, who was already well-known for his penchant for smoking a lot of weed, really immersed himself in Jamaican and Reggae culture to try and create something transformative. Frankly, I think it’s dope. There are certainly mainstream elements blended in, but overall it’s a really fun, smoky, and sincere reggae album.