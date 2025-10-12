5 Fall Cleaning Hacks for the Ultimate Autumn Reset

I don’t know about you, but autumn is my season to start fresh—and that often means decluttering my home and wardrobe. Similar to the concept of spring cleaning, which is an annual deep clean routine, autumn cleaning helps prepare for the colder months, emphasizing comfort and organization.

Ready to start your autumn cleaning journey? According to Robin Antill of 1st Choice Leisure Buildings, here are five unique hacks to help you embark on your autumn home reset.

1. The ‘Suitcase Swap’ Trick

When the seasons change, most of us do a closet switch, pulling out our autumn and winter garments and tucking away our spring and summer clothes. However, rather than dreading the task, Antill recommended treating this activity like a holiday by packing your warm-weather wardrobe into a suitcase.

“Fold clothes into a suitcase, zip it shut, and keep it under the bed or on top of your wardrobe,” he said. “When spring comes around, opening that suitcase will feel like discovering a shop full of your own items, packed with different fabrics after months of knitwear.”

I, for one, love this idea. Not only does it get your old clothes out of the way for the season, but it’s also an exciting surprise when you rediscover them come spring.

“This trick frees up space instantly, transforms a chore into a ritual you will continue to use twice a year, and will avoid the dreaded ‘wardrobe squeeze’ completely,” Antill said.

I’m gonna need a bigger suitcase.

2. Upside-Down Day

This fun autumn cleaning hack is just as effective as it is simple.

“For one day, flip everyday items upside down, such as books, shoes, mugs, and even picture frames,” Antill said. “The following day, flip them back as and when you use them. Here, you will instantly see what you use the most and what just seems to be there, cluttering the space.”

He added that you can then recycle, donate, or rehome any untouched items.

Anastassiya Bezhekeneva/Getty Images

3. The Hidden Note Game

I’m all about gamifying mundane experiences, and the Hidden Note Game is a prime example of this.

“Every time you clear a cupboard, drawer, or storage box, put a small written note under the items you have chosen to keep. Write today’s date, such as ‘Last touched: 1 October 2025,’” Antill recommended. “When you revisit the space in spring or next autumn and find it buried, you will have proof that the items haven’t been touched for nearly a whole year.”

“The tiny piece of paper will stop the ‘maybe one day’ mindset,” he continued. “Instead of going back and forth with yourself, it will be clear what the answer is. If you have lived without it for 6 months or longer, you no longer need it.”

4. The Reverse Hanger Reset

This tactic is similar to the upside-down day hack.

“At the start of October, flip every hanger in your wardrobe backwards. Every time you wear something, place it back the right way round,” Antill advised. “By December, you will be able to see the results clearly. Any hangers still facing backwards show the untouched clothes all season.”

However, rather than tossing or donating the clothes right away, Antill recommended placing the unworn garments into a box with the date.

“Then, when spring arrives, you will know exactly which items you have actually missed and which ones you never even thought about,” he explained. “You can then donate guilt-free, giving you a lighter, capsule wardrobe.”

5. The Seasonal Surface Swap—A Fall Cleaning Classic

As someone who loves autumn and its whimsical aesthetics, I understand the importance of filling your home with as much decor as possible to set the scene. However, how much is too much—is there a limit?

“Although autumn decor is cozy, it can also turn into unwanted clutter fast, with candles cramming corners, pumpkins on every windowsill, and blankets piling across chairs,” Antill said. “Instead of decorating your whole home, try choosing just three surfaces to style, like a coffee table, hallway dresser, or even a desk in your garden room office.”

Of course, your home is your own. If the amount of autumn decorations doesn’t bother you, then there’s no harm in leaving them around. But if you’re a bit overwhelmed by the clutter, try to cut back and see how you feel.