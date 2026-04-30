50 Cent and Eminem Break Down Their Decades-Long Friendship: ‘That White Boy Just Saved My Life’

The relationship between 50 Cent and Eminem is well-documented. As the former was terrorizing and antagonizing everyone in the industry, he found a home with the latter at Shady Records.

With Em and Dr. Dre behind him and a lot of great records, 50 Cent took over the world with Get Rich or Die Tryin’, his debut album. “Hey Em, you know you my favorite white boy, right? I owe you for this one!” he laughed on “Patiently Waiting“.

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However, their relationship grew beyond just the music. To this day, they’re still tight friends. All of that stems from the fact that 50 Cent and Eminem were there for each other in their worst moments.

50 Cent Credits Eminem with Saving His Life

In a December 2006 interview with VIBE Magazine, the Detroit legend admitted that the loss of his close friend Proof left him devastated. He desperately tried to keep a brave face for the sake of his kids. However, there were days when he couldn’t even will himself to get out of bed. But it was 50 standing by his side that let him know a lot about his character. Consequently, he promised that there wasn’t a favor he wouldn’t do for him.

“Fif was right there, at the funeral, at everything. I mean, he was there at my wedding. When I ask Fif for favors, I don’t look at it like, I signed you, so you owe me this. I look at it like we’re on the same level. If you can do me this one favor, then I will return the favor,” Eminem told the outlet.

Em and 50 last collaborated on Snoop Dogg’s 2024 song ‘Gunz n Smoke’

Later in the conversation, the interviewer was taken aback at how 50 Cent and Eminem had such similar thinking. For 50, he admitted that he always has something he doesn’t like about people in the music industry. But with Slim Shady, he was more than just another rapper and exec: he was like family. “I put him next to my grandma,” he emphasized. “These are people who took care of me when I couldn’t take care of myself.”

Then, Eminem recalled when he, D12 member Obie Trice, and 50 Cent recorded “Love Me” for the 8Mile soundtrack. Initially, it was business as usual, the two Detroit MCs laying down their verses. But then, they were taken aback by how hard 50 came with his own rhymes. Then 50 exclaimed, “That white boy just saved my life!”