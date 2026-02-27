50 Cent Had a Very 50 Cent Response to Kanye West’s Lawyers Defending His Nazi Rhetoric As ‘Artistic Expression’

Kanye “Ye” West has been trying to make amends for his past Nazi rhetoric. Even going so far as to take out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to issue an apology. One person who’s having a hard time buying it, though, is 50 Cent, regardless of what Ye’s lawyers say.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper is facing an antisemitism lawsuit, which his lawyers, Andrew and Katie Cherkasky, have attempted to get dismissed. On February 23, 2026, they filed an appeal claiming that a lower court should have thrown out the discrimination allegations of a Jewish marketing specialist’s workplace, citing Ye’s First Amendment rights.

Videos by VICE

The attorneys said that Ye’s “intentionally provocative and thematically charged” persona is protected speech under the First Amendment as artistic expression. This included referring to himself as a “Nazi.”

In 2025, Kanye West dropped a song titled “HH”, which stands for “Heil Hitler”

“The communications she challenges—creative directives, conceptual drafts, provocative imagery, marketing strategy, and staffing decisions shaping a public-facing message—were not collateral to Ye’s art,” wrote the lawyers, “they were part of its development.”

This is where 50 comes in. On Instagram, he reposted an image of a news article about Ye’s lawyers commenting on the case. Down in the caption, he quipped, “Now why the f*** would the lawyer say that,” while adding a face palm emoji. He then added, “DAMN IT MAN! LOL.” It appears he’s since deleted the post, but Complex got a screenshot.

As I have said before, and will continue to say, I’m not going to rehash all the Racist Kanye West garbage in this article. But if you feel inclined, you can read about some of it here, here, and here.

In his WSJ apology letter, West pointed to his 2002 car accident as having an impact on his subsequent mental health issues. This seems to include his predilection for racist language. He cited “medical oversight” as being to blame.

“Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial,” West penned. “When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely.”

I’m not sure that’s how racism works, but I’m no doctor—or lawyer—so maybe I’m wrong.