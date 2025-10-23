AEW Dynamite Results (10/22/25): Women’s Tag Team Tournament Bracket Unveiled

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite is on the heels of last weekend’s WrestleDream pay-per-view where Sting made his return and Mercedes Moné became 11 belts Moné. Tonight, she celebrates becoming Mercedes “Ultima” Moné, and the official Women’s Tag Team Championship bracket was announced.

Keep reading for the biggest moments from AEW Dynamite this week.

The Opps Retain Their Gold

The Opps defeated The Hurt Syndicate to maintain their dominant reign over the trios division. They did so with the help of Ricochet who distracted referee Aubrey Edwards while Samoa Joe choked out MVP. At WrestleDream, Joe lost to “Hangman” Adam Page, so this was not only a reminder to him — but the entire locker room — that he isn’t here to mess around.

Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata are approaching 200 days as champions. They defeated The Death Riders back in April at Spring BreakThru.

.@KingRicochet cost The Hurt Syndicate the Match!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/LvHshN3ZJ8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2025

Kris Statlander Crashes Mone’s Celebration

Mercedes Moné arrived in style to Dynamite as she often does. The red carpet was rolled out for the longest-reigning TBS Champion who just captured her 12th belt over the weekend. Moné joined Renee Paquette in the ring but her celebration was cut short by the AEW Women’s World Champion. Statlander appeared in a disguise and slammed her through the table. Moné called out the champion for a match at Full Gear following her WrestleDream win. Moné vs. Statlander was later made official for the November pay-per-view.

.@MercedesVarnado may think this party is all about her, but @CallMeKrisStat and @HarleyCameron_ have other plans!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/1a77aMVNhT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2025

AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament Bracket

AEW finally unveiled Women’s Tag Team tournament bracket but not before a few teams called their shot. In a four way tag match, former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata won. They were able to pick their opponents in the first round, Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue). Then, after Statlander soured her celebration, ROH Women’s Champion Athena entered the tournament with Moné.

Here is the official bracket for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament that starts NEXT WEEK!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/psqnfoM77G — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2025

The other teams include Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, Alex Windsor and Riho, Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, and TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay). The tournament begins next week.



