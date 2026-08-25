Ananta Release Date Reportedly Leaked for 2027

The Ananta release date has reportedly leaked online ahead of Gamescom, with the RPG potentially launching in 2027. If the new date is accurate, players will have to wait until next year to play what many are calling the “anime GTA.” However, is the leak legitimate?

Screenshot: NetEase

A new leak claims that the Ananta release date is January 15, 2027. An image that appears to reveal the game’s launch date recently surfaced on Chinese social media. According to players, the supposed advertisement appeared on the video-sharing platform Bilibili.

Videos by VICE

Here is a rough translation of the alleged : “Ananta: Launching globally on January 15, 2027. Pre-order the game to receive generous rewards.”

Screenshot: bilibili

However, it should be pointed out that, at the time of writing, no one has been able to verify whether the leaked image is legitimate. The advertisement also appears to promote the iPad version, despite the game being confirmed for multiple platforms.

Ananta will also be released on PS5 and PC. Assuming the leaked image is authentic, it will be interesting to see whether the January 15 date applies to every platform or only the mobile version. Regardless, we could receive an official release date announcement very soon.

Screenshot: NetEase

Ananta is one of the major games being featured during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event that is being streamed today. The showcase will reportedly include a new trailer and gameplay from the upcoming free-to-play RPG.

Given how long the game has been in development, it’s also possible that NetEase Games will officially reveal the Ananta release date during the presentation. That means we might not have to wait long to learn whether the January 2027 date is accurate.

As far as player sentiment goes, most fans do not appear bothered by the game potentially launching next year. Some believe that avoiding the GTA 6 release window would be a smart move while also giving the developers additional time to polish the mobile version.

Screenshot: NetEase, X @geoffkeighley

One Reddit user wrote: “As expected, they avoid GTA VI, which is a good thing. You don’t want to cannibalize your product like that. This also gives them more time for polishing the mobile version.”

For now, the January 15, 2027 launch date should be treated strictly as a rumor. However, with Ananta appearing at Gamescom Opening Night Live, an official announcement could finally confirm when players will be able to explore Nova City.