‘Animal Crossing New Horizons’ Adds Switch 2 Compatibility With Random Update – But Is Anyone Still Playing?

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons update pushed out late last night has unexpectedly added Switch 2 compatibility to the social sim. The new patch allows players to interact with users on the new handheld console. However, does this confirm that we’re getting an Animal Crossing Switch 2 edition? Or, perhaps the better question is: is anyone still actually playing New Horizons in 2025?

On May 27, Nintendo surprised Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans with the release of the Version 2.0.7 update. Interestingly, the patch specifically addresses the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch 2, which arrives on June 5, 2025. Before you get too excited, though, the update is only tied to multiplayer compatibility.

On the Nintendo Support page, the patch notes read: “Improved the compatibility for multiplayer sessions between Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.” So, essentially, it’s just a quality-of-life update for Nintendo Switch players who want to play with Switch 2 users. If you didn’t manage to get your hands on a Switch 2 pre-order? You can still play with people who did. Sounds awesome, right?

Jokes aside, the new update sparks hope that we might get an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 edition eventually. At launch, Nintendo is offering 12 free Switch 2 upgrades to games such as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, New Horizons isn’t one of those—yet. Then again, how many people are still actually playing the game?

‘New Horizons’ Support Has Been Kind of Disappointing

When Animal Crossing: New Horizons first launched back in 2020, it was a cultural phenomenon. The world was deep into the pandemic, and millions of players dove into the cozy-sim to escape a terrifying reality. However, as a lifelong Animal Crossing fan, I can’t help but feel that Nintendo kind of dropped the ball with this release.

It became apparent to most Animal Crossing fans that New Horizons was missing many features and content at launch. Compared to the excellent Animal Crossing: New Leaf, the Nintendo Switch title felt hollow. Nintendo would eventually give back some of these items and features in “post-launch support” updates. But they felt less special because they were things fans already expected and thought should have been there from Day 1.

Going into 2023, the game’s popularity saw a steep decline. While normal for any game, Animal Crossing has always had a dedicated player base that continues to be active even years after launch. But this time, it felt different. I can’t stress enough how big of a deal Animal Crossing: New Horizons was when it first came out. So, to see it go from those initial highs to its current lows is disheartening. The fact that there isn’t an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition at launch sums up the whole thing, really. The game just can’t catch a break. But, hey, at least Nintendo Switch users can do multiplayer with Switch 2 players!