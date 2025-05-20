Anyway. Here’s Hatsune Miku Dancing to a ‘FE!N’ Vocaloid Cover In VRChat

Despite loving Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and Astroworld, Travis Scott’s Utopia never got a lot of play on my iPhone. I know I’m missing out, as Anthony Fantano gave the album a Strong 7. However, there’s one song I love off the album. That’s right, I’m talking “FE!N.” One listen, and you’ll understand exactly why this is one of my favorite recent Travis Scott singles. Even Fantano can’t deny the beat is sick — and he’s gone on the record stating that he just isn’t a fan of the song in its entirety. So, what does “FE!N” and VRChat have to do with Hatsune Miku?

Well, last year, a rumor dropped that Hatsune Miku performed the Travis Scott song during Hatsune Miku Expo 2024. This never actually happened, but there is a Vocaloid cover of “FE!N” out there that includes Hatsune Miku on the track. It honestly captures the original really well. Hence why the rumor had legs. And why one YouTuber decided to throw a bunch of Hatsune Miku VRChat avatars into a room and dance to the Vocaloid “FE!N” track.

Videos by VICE

‘Vrchat’ World Is FE!N, FE!N, FE!N, FE!N

Shot inside a public VRChat lobby hosted in The Black Cat world, YouTuber Disco Rabbit’s Hatsune Miku “FE!N” music video features over a dozen players all wearing the same Miku avatar, goofing around and dancing to the cover. It’s absolutely nuts, in part because there is some choreography seen between the players, but it’s all done imperfectly. Go ahead, watch the Mikus hang out in the bathroom, show off in front of the camera, and even freak out another VR player. It’s iconic.

Play video

One of my favorite moments? A Miku dives from a balcony onto other Mikus attempting to catch her. Only for everyone to fall over while a bowling pin sound effect plays. There’s even a full-body-tracked Miku doing a handstand. Which is pretty impressive considering, you know, that person is wearing a very expensive VR headset.

While the music video is short and intended to be a little goofy, it’s still a really entertaining watch. Go give it a view during your lunch break, if not for a laugh. It’s honestly impressive.