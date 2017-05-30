Aphex Twin to Live-Stream Field Day Performance on Saturday

Notoriously unpredictable musician Richard D. James, a.k.a. Aphex Twin, today announced that he’ll broadcast his first-ever live stream this weekend. It will take place during his performance at London’s Field Day festival on Saturday, June 3, and be presented in collaboration with London radio station NTS and video designer Weirdcore.

James has been teasing the project on social media since last Monday, May 22, posting cryptic video content and a link to a password-protected page on the NTS website. So far, each of the three videos he’s shared—including a new one today—have contained unreleased music. One of them samples the vocal from Rhythm Controll’s 1987 single “My House.”

Last December, THUMP made it down to Texas for James’ first US show in eight years at the Day for Night festival, and it was a rainy reminder of just how hard he is to pin down.

