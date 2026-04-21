Arc Raiders Update Delayed Again – Next Patch Notes Release Date Revealed

Embark Studios has confirmed that the Arc Raiders update for April 21, 2026, has been pushed back. Here is when the next patch notes release date will drop, and what players can expect from it.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

If you are looking for this week’s Arc Raiders patch notes and can’t find it, you are not alone! However, Embark Studios has confirmed that the Arc Raiders update scheduled for April 21, 2026, has been cancelled. The Swedish studio actually made the announcement last week on socials, although it managed to slip past some players.

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According to the developer, they are skipping this week’s patch so that they can continue working on the massive Arc Raiders Riven Tides update. “We’re also moving this week’s store rotation back by one more week, and we’re sorry for the delay. It will release at the same time as the next big update, so sleep with your boots on and get ready for Riven Tides!”

Screenshot: X @LancesEmporium

Yes, that also means that there will not be a shop rotation this week as well. So if you’ve been searching for the new Arc Raiders update today and couldn’t find anything on it, that is why! You aren’t alone though. I spent way too long refreshing the site’s main blog before remembering that this week’s update was delayed by a week.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The next patch notes will drop when the Arc Raiders Riven Tides update launches on April 28, 2026. That means we won’t get any bug fixes or gameplay balancing changes until the major expansion drops at the end of the month.

Essentially, players will need to hang tight for another seven days until they get any new content or cosmetics. Although it’s still possible for a hotfix to be pushed out should Arc Raiders encounter any serious game-breaking bugs. In fact, that happened recently for PS5.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Riven Tides update should be pretty big, as it’s the game’s typical end-of-the-month expansion. And with the April 21, 2026, weekly update also now being rolled into it, we should get a pretty beefy list of bug fixes and gameplay balances.

However, according to the for 2026, the April 28 patch should include the following:

New Map

New Large Arc

New Map Condition

Arc Raiders Expedition Overhaul

Finally, as last week, the new Arc Raiders Expedition system will also go live during the Riven Tides update. Instead of end-of-season account wipe rewards now being based on stash value, players will need to complete a damage challenge. At the time of writing, we don’t know what those damage goals are or how difficult it will be to complete the new system.

However, this major change ruffled the feathers of some players. The main complaint is that it now forces users to actively play during the five-day Arc Raiders Expedition release window. Many players have also been grinding all season long building up their stash value, so the new changes were, of course, pretty shocking. Regardless, the latest Arc Raiders update will go live on April 28.