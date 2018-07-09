We Talk About ArenaNet Firing Two People Last Week Over a Twitter Exchange

On Today’s Waypoint Radio, we start out talking about games like Six Ages and Prey: Mooncrash, along with the true cinematic gem Skybound. But soon enough, we work our way towards the topic of last week’s incident at ArenaNet, where two developers were fired for their comments on Twitter, and what that means (and could mean) in the current fraught state of the industry.

Discussed: Skybound, Hollow Knight, Prey: Mooncrash, Six Ages, Labor in the game industry, ArenaNet, PK Dick’s Electric Dreams, Rian Johnson and The Last Jedi, Billions.

