Arrange a Doomed Last-Minute Date

You’re matched with basically ten versions of the exact same person and all of them are saying more or less the same thing – “on tinder before valentine’s day haha”, each haha screeching like a scream from a witch in a cave beneath a moor, each haha more primal and desperate than any of you could possibly know, hawks fluttering out of the trees and never swooping back with each hi-NRG haha, and you choose whoever is vaguely fittest out of the ten and go “drink tomorrow? no pressure haha ;-)”, (the haha plus winky face-combo being enough to kill stone dead an ancient being walking nearby at the moment the message was sent, a gollum crumbles back into the clay), and they say yes, so here you are, morning of the date, desperately ironing a slightly-too-jazzy-for-work outfit to wear all day before you go for ‘a drink’.



The drink, I am sad to say, goes very badly. I mean, of course it does: you’re basically two animals turning up, covered in ceremonial blood, saying “ME HORNY”, hoping wafts of hormones do the rest. This isn’t even a bad date, or one that’s in danger of being a so-bad-it’s-good date: it’s just nothing, two people absolutely wasting each others’ time, and knowing it, aching long silences where you both stare into your drinks, watching the ice melt from the second gin-and-tonic, wondering how to call it a night. Quick polite hug at the bus stop (you analyse the hug on the brisk walk back afterwards: it was entirely sexless, about as horny as plugging in a toaster, as horny as sorting out the fridge), delicately unmatch so nobody can send a redundant ‘had fun! but let’s not do this again x’ text, get home weirdly early (“How is it not even 9pm?”), half a nature documentary, single slice of toast, potter around the room you tidied (remember how much of last night you spent tidying your room on the off-chance you might shag someone in it today! What a prick you are!), undownload Tinder, redownload Tinder, undownload Tinder, bed.

YOU HAVE FAILED AT VALENTINE’S DAY