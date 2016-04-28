Four Arrested in Connection with Deaths at Time Warp Argentina

Argentinian authorities arrested four people today in connection with six deaths at Time Warp festival held in the country’s capital two weeks ago, according to the city’s culture publication Perfil. The head of the organization, Adrián Conci, was among those arrested, and a further 30 people are being investigated by officials.

The brand behind the festival, Dell Producciones, was charged with facilitating a place where drugs could easily be obtained, and for general negligence that includes failing to give the venue proper ventilation. Yahoo News reported that the investigation’s toxicologist Marti Braschi said the victims were suspected to have taken a designer drug called “Superman,” a mix of ecstasy and methamphetamine. Attendees claimed that the main event space was too hot with too many people crowded at the venue.

In response to the tragedy, the mayor of Buenos Aires Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, put a ban on issuing permits for major electronic music festivals and said the measure would remain in effect until proper drug abuse prevention legislature had been passed by the city.

Those arrested include Nestor Bogado, the owner of the Costa Salguero complex which housed the festival; Maximilliano Avila, attorney for Dell Producciones; and Carlos Maria Garat, who was responsible for implementing the festival’s emergency evacuation procedure. Dell Producciones’s main organizer Adrián Conci was on the lam before turning himself in and appearing today at Comodoro Py courthouse holding a rosary in his hands and shedding tears, according to witnesses. Bogado’s trial is set for May 13.

Of the four attendees hospitalized a 17-year-old girl has been sent home with ongoing nurse care. Two men and one woman remain in critical but stable condition. Five of the deaths occurred at the festival or after being rushed to the hospital. A sixth victim was reported to have passed a few days later.

The German based Time Warp company issued the statement at the time: “We are dismayed and deeply saddened by the death of five young people at Time Warp Buenos Aires. Our thoughts are with the relatives of the deceased and the five visitors who are still under medical treatment. We pray for their quick recovery.” A sixth victim has since been reported. Time Warp denied any responsibility for the events that occurred at its Argentinian edition.



Investigations are still ongoing, with a search into a dealer known only as “China” who is still at large.