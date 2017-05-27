Seth Troxler, Black Coffee and More Named Ambassadors in Electronic Music

The Association for Electronic Music (AFEM) announced their first round of artist ambassadors at the tenth annual International Music Summit Ibiza.

The first phase of artist ambassadors include Nile Rodgers, Louie Vega, Carl Craig, Jean Michel Jarre, Anja Schneider, Armin Van Buuren, Black Coffee, B-Traits, Nicole Moudaber, Paul Van Dyk, Pete Tong and Seth Troxler.

According to a report from Billboard, the ambassadors will help address issues facing the electronic music community such as diversity, harm reduction, and royalty transparency.

Ben Turner and Kurosh Nasseri founded AFEM in 2014 and includes members such as Insomniac, Live Nation, and Ministry of Sound. AFEM will announce a second phase of artist ambassadors in October at the Amsterdam Dance Event.