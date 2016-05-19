Autechre Just Surprise Released a Five-Disc Album

If you think that surprise releases were the province of pop stars, think again. The celebrated UK electronic duo Autechre just dropped a five-disc (yeah, five) album.

The giant album is called Elseq 1-5 and includes three tracks that stretch well past the 20-minute mark. The release follows the premiere of single “feed1” at BBC Radio 1, a mysterious tweet of artwork by Warp Records, along with a link to the tiny Alaskan college radio station KSUA where selections of the album were played.

Scope the album art and track list below and sample and purchase the album at the Autechre’s Bleep page.

Artwork courtesy of the artists

Elseq tracklist

Elseq 1

1. feed1 (11:37)

2. c16 deep tread (12:31)

3. 13×0 step (8:57)

4. pendulu hv moda (12:15)

5. curvcaten

Elseq 2

1. elyc6 0nset (27:09)

2. chimer 1-5-1 (5:03)

3. c7b2 (13.22)

Elseq 3

1. eastre (22:15)

2. TBM2 (6:44)

3. mesh cinereaL (24:28)

Elseq 4

1. acdwn2 (11:52)

2. foldfree casual (9:49)

3. latentcall (14:31)

4. artov chain (4:04)

5. 7th slip (6:36)

Elseq 5

1. pendulu casual (9:01)

2. spTh (8:21)

3. spaces how V (9:57)

4. freulaeux (11:06)

5. oneum (11:01)