Avocado Egg Toast Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

6 ounces|160 grams multi-colored cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 lime, zested and juiced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 large eggs

4 pieces sliced bread

1 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced

¼ cup cotija cheese

Directions

In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with the cilantro, shallot, olive oil, lime zest and juice, salt, and pepper. Set aside. Meanwhile, using a 3-inch round cutter, cut a hole into each slice of bread, saving the circle that you cut out. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium. Working in 2 batches, cook 2 slices of bread and their cut-out until golden brown on one side, about 2 minutes. Flip, then crack an egg into the hole of each slice of bread. Season the egg with salt and pepper and cook until the egg white has set but the yolk is still running, about 3 minutes more. Transfer each piece of bread and it’s cut out onto individual plates. Repeat with remaining slices of bread and eggs, and top each slice of bread with a bit of tomato salad and avocado. Sprinkle with cotija cheese and serve immediately.

