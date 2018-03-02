Avocado Tostada Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon chili powder

sunflower oil, for frying

1 (8.8-ounce|250-gram) pack Vista Hermosa Corn Tortillas

3 red onions, thinly sliced

2 limes, juiced

½ teaspoon cane sugar

1 cup refried black beans

4 ripe avocados, pitted and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon of your favorite salsa or hot sauce

½ cup crumbled queso fresco

fresh cilantro leaves, to garnish

Directions

In a small bowl, mix 1 teaspoon salt with the chili powder and set aside. Fill a large saucepan with sunflower oil until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Working in batches, fry the tortillas until golden and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Place the sliced onions in a medium bowl. Squeeze the lime juice on top, along with 1 teaspoon of the chile salt and the cane sugar and let sit for 5 minutes. Heat the black beans in a small saucepan, stirring, until warmed through, about 5 minutes. To assemble, spread about 1 tablespoon of black beans over each tostada. Top with a few slices of avocado and season with salt. Top with about 1 tablespoon of pickled red onions and drizzle with hot sauce. Crumble some queso fresco on top and garnish with cilantro leaves. Enjoy!

