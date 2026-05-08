Baby Keem Makes a Big Promise to Fans About His Next Album: ‘We’re Going To Be Coming in Hot’

No one could’ve expected Baby Keem to go MIA from the music industry for five years. After his album The Melodic Blue in 2021, he seemed geared up to be one of the freshest, hottest new rappers in hip-hop today. However, rather than follow up on that momentum, he practically disappeared.

In February 2026, Keem finally broke the dry spell and released the deeply personal CA$INO. Initially named after his mother, he opted to depict his full origins living in Las Vegas. “I named it CA$INO, because that’s where I went through the things I went through,” he said at a listening party. That’s what shaped me to be here today.”

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“A lot of these stories [on the album] I used to be embarrassed to talk about,” Keem continued. “But I kinda changed my perspective on that—it’s not embarrassing, it’s empowering. I wouldn’t change my story for anything. This album is for the child that walks home slow.”

Baby Keem Promises New Music for His Fans More Often

But what’s next for Keem? Obviously, he’s likely to take the show on the road and let his fans appreciate the album in a live context. But should we expect more radio silence until 2030? Apparently not. He vowed to his fans that he’s going full pedal to the metal from here on out.

“We’re going to be consistent, we’re here to stay,” Keem told Pigeons & Planes, grinning. “We’re going to be coming in hot. I can’t say too much right now, but we’re going to be coming in hot. We’re not going to let up off of heads.”

Additionally, we already have word on one of the bucket list collaborations he’s eyeballing for future songs. In a conversation with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Baby Keem teased how much he wants to work with The Weeknd.

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“I think now I’m at the age where I want to just expand and work with the people who I love, and have love for their music,” he told the outlet. “I’ll give a name: Right now, recently, in my head is probably The Weeknd. He’s somebody I would like to make music with. He has that amazing-ass voice. I think if we came together, whether it’s me as a producer, or as a feature artist, whatever we do, I think has the potential to be extremely amazing.”

In the meantime, all Baby Keem can think about is the tour. “We give people a glimpse of what it was like to walk down a street or a back alley in Vegas,” he explained. “That’s kind of the story that we’re trying to tell here. And we’re also telling a little showgirl story, where this girl is kind of in this loop of Vegas, where she gets on stage, and then she gets dressed, and then she does her thing throughout the show. I want people to see what that experience looks like.”