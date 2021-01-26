Beef Suqaar Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 ½ pounds|680 grams boneless beef chuck or other stew meat, cut into bite- sized pieces

1 large yellow onion, coarsely chopped

kosher salt

2 large carrots, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

¼ cup|60 ml water

1 small green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

large handful of cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

Directions

Warm the oil in a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot set over medium-high heat. Add the beef and onion and sprinkle with a large pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the beef is browned in spots and the onions are beginning to become tender, about 10 minutes. Add the carrots and sprinkle the cumin and turmeric over everything along with another large pinch of salt. Stir in the water, cover, and cook until the carrots are beginning to get tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the pepper, cover the skillet again, and cook just until the carrots and peppers are barely tender, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat, stir in the lime juice, and season to taste with salt. Sprinkle with the cilantro and serve immediately. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a few days and rewarmed in a skillet set over low heat (stir while you heat).

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries That Touch the Indian Ocean.

