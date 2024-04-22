The VICE Guide to the Best Dumplings in Melbourne

From Chinatown’s bustling streets to the quiet suburbs of Box Hill, the quest for Melbourne’s best dumplings takes us across a city rich in flavours and culinary innovation. Whether you’re craving the silkiness of a Chinese xiao long bao or the crunch of a perfectly pan-fried potsticker, Melbourne’s dumpling scene is a treasure trove waiting to be explored. Here’s where to find the best dumplings that Melbourne has to offer.

1. Flower Drum – Melbourne CBD

Type of Dumplings: Har Gow, Siu Mai

Dietary Options: They can cater to most

Address: 17 Market Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000

Videos by VICE

At Flower Drum, Cantonese cuisine is an art form. If you want to know what an exceptional world-renowned dumpling tastes like, look no further. Har gow, with delicately pleated skins encasing a rich, prawn filling is bursting flavour. Their siu mai are equally impressive, offering a perfect mix of prawn and pork filling wrapped in a dough shell, expertly steamed. They’re expensive for a reason, they’re not just the best dumplings in Melbourne but the best dumplings in the Melbourne CBD.

2. Hutong Dumpling Bar – Melbourne CBD

Type of Dumplings: Steamed prawn and crab mixed dumplings

Dietary Options: Gluten-free dumplings available

Address: 14-16 Market Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000

Hutong, nestled in the heart of Melbourne’s bustling CBD on Market Lane, is a culinary haven that offers a sophisticated take on traditional Chinese dumplings. This restaurant is famed not only for its authentic decor reminiscent of old Beijing, but also for its commitment to delivering high-quality, traditional flavours in every dish.

Hutong’s prawn and crab mixed dumplings are a must-try. The Xiao Long Bao here is also noteworthy, praised for its authentic taste and exquisite, gelatinous broth that is a hallmark of true craftsmanship. These are some of the best dumplings in Chinatown, Melbourne.

3. Shandong Mama – Melbourne CBD

Type of Dumplings: Fish dumplings, vegan zucchini dumplings

Dietary Options: Some Melbourne’s best vegan dumplings

Address: Mid City Arcade, Shop 7/200 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Shandong Mama is famous for its fish dumplings, which are a rare find in Melbourne. These dumplings are made with mackerel, fresh coriander, and ginger, offering a refreshing twist to the usual dumpling fare. Their vegan dumplings are also a hit, filled with a mix of finely chopped vegetables and tofu, seasoned to perfection. Order steamed or potstickers.

4. Biang Biang – Melbourne CBD

Type of Dumplings: Hot and Sour Soup Dumplings

Dietary Options: I hope you like chilli

Address: Shop 2/206 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Biang Biang brings a taste of China’s Xi’an city to Melbourne with its hand-stretched noodles and spicy dumplings in hot and sour soup. The dumplings are known for their vibrant, spicy sour and fragrant soup that packs a punch and delights those who dare to take a bite. Don’t sleep on their hand-pulled noodles or cumin lamb filled rou gia mou.

5. Tao Dumplings – Camberwell

Always order a beer with Chinese dumplings.

Type of Dumplings: Pork and Prawn Dumplings, Vegetarian Dumplings

Dietary Options: Great for vegetarians

Address: 1 Cookson St, Camberwell VIC 3124

Tao Dumplings in Camberwell is a local favourite known for its cosy atmosphere and consistently delicious, home-style dumplings. The Pork and Prawn Dumplings are particularly renowned here, featuring a savoury blend of finely minced pork and succulent prawns, encased in a thin, tender dough that soaks up the accompanying soy-based dipping sauce beautifully. For those seeking a meat-free option, the vegetarian dumplings are a standout choice, filled with a mix of vegetables and tofu, seasoned to perfection.

Tao Dumplings offers a down-to-earth dining dumpling restaurant experience, where simplicity and flavour are at the forefront. The warm, welcoming environment makes it a perfect spot for family dinners or cheap and cheerful outings with friends, where you can enjoy good food and relaxed conversations.

6. Ping’s – Melbourne CBD

Type of Dumplings: Shanghai Fried Pork Buns

Dietary Options: Vegetarian variety

Address: 2A/420 Spencer St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Ping’s is known for their Shanghai Fried pork buns, which are a standout with their rich, pork filling enhanced by subtle hints of spices in bao bread casing which is fried like a dumpling with a sesame coating. Their wider dumpling menu is extensive, offering everything from traditional chicken and prawn dumplings to more creative varieties. There’s so much to try it’s like its own Melbourne dumpling festival.

7. David’s – Prahran

Type of Dumplings: Pan Fried BBQ Pork Buns

Dietary Options: Vegetarian

Address: 4 Cecil Pl, Prahran VIC 3181

David’s offers an authentic taste of Shanghai with their pan fried BBQ pork Buns. Their dumpling line-up are a crowd-pleasers, perfectly handmade to order.

8. Shanghai Street – Melbourne CBD

Xiao long bao.

Type of Dumplings: Xiao Long Bao, Sheng Jian Bao

Dietary Options: Vegetarian

Address: 342 Little Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Another Melbourne gem for xiao long bao lovers, Shanghai Street excels in these soup-filled delicacies. They are probably the best xiao long bao in Melbourne. Their Sheng Jian Bao—pan-fried and steamed buns—are also a must-try, known for their crispy bottoms and juicy filling.

9. Lu Yang Dumplings – Hawthorn

Type of Dumplings: Pork and Chive Dumplings, Vegetarian Dumplings

Dietary Options: Vegetarian

Address: 616 Glenferrie Rd, Hawthorn VIC 3122

Lu Yang Dumplings offers a homey feel with their handmade dumplings, particularly the Pork and Chive variety, which are a local favourite. Their vegetarian options are equally gorgeous, making it one of the best dumpling restaurants in Melbourne for non-meat eaters.

10. Dumpling Empire – Glen Waverley

Potsticker dumplings.

Type of Dumplings: Prawn and Chicken Dumplings

Dietary Options: Vegetarian

Address: 106 Kingsway, Glen Waverley VIC 3150, Australia

Dumpling Empire serves up a royal array of dumplings with their traditional prawn and chicken dumplings being particularly noteworthy. These dumplings are packed with fresh prawns and seasoned with herbs that accentuate the natural flavours.

11. Dumpling Max – Carlton

Type of Dumplings: Spicy Sichuan Dumplings

Dietary Options: Vegetarian

Address: : 70 Victoria St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia

The Dumpling Workshop is a haven for those who crave a kick in their meal. Their Sichuan lens on dumplings is celebrated through bold flavours and the perfect balance spice and ingredients.

Go for the ultimate dumpling filled with prawn, egg, and chive, or try the vegetarian variety with prawn and chive only.

12. Auntie’s Dumplings – Carnegie

Type of Dumplings: Pork Xiao Long Bao, Vegetarian Crystal Dumplings

Dietary Options: Melbourne’s best vegetarian dumplings

Address: 68 Koornang Rd, Carnegie VIC 3163

Auntie’s Dumplings in Carnegie is a beloved spot among locals, revered for its authentic approach to traditional Chinese dumplings. The pork xiao long bao here is a Melbourne standout, known for its rich broth and tender pork filling encased in thin, supple dough. For those seeking a plant-based option, the vegetarian crystal dumplings are a must-try. These translucent dumplings are filled with a mix of shredded vegetables and glass noodles, offering a fresh and satisfying taste that even non-vegetarians rave about.

Auntie’s Dumplings provides a cozy atmosphere that complements its menu, making it an ideal destination for those looking to enjoy a casual yet delicious dining experience. Whether you’re popping in for a quick lunch or settling down for a relaxed dinner, Auntie’s serves up comfort in every bite.

13. China Red – Melbourne CBD

Type of Dumplings: Wontons with Hot Chili Sauce

Dietary Options: They have everything

Address: Shop 6, 206 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000

China Red, one of the most beloved and best dumpling restaurants in Melbourne Chinatown, is celebrated for its fusion of modern technology with traditional Chinese dining, where diners order via touchscreen panels directly from their tables. A standout dish at this vibrant Melbourne CBD hotspot is their wontons with hot chilli sauce. These wontons are expertly crafted, filled with a mixture of pork and shrimp, then draped in a fiery, aromatic chilli sauce that perfectly balances heat with hints of garlic and sesame.

The atmosphere at China Red enhances the affordable dining experience, combining sleek, contemporary design elements with a bustling, energetic vibe. This restaurant is a go-to for those looking to enjoy traditional flavours with a modern twist, offering a spicy kick that lingers pleasantly long after the meal has ended.

14. Misoya – Brunswick

Type of Dumplings: Homemade Gyoza

Dietary Options: Gluten-free and vegetarian dumpling options

Address: 153 Sydney Rd, Brunswick VIC 3056

Misoya in Brunswick stands out with its exceptional homemade gyoza, a dish that captures the essence of Japanese culinary precision mixed with a touch of Melbourne’s modern flair. Each gyoza at Misoya is carefully crafted with a crispy exterior that envelopes a juicy filling of minced pork and vegetables, seasoned with ginger, garlic, and a hint of soy. These dumplings are pan-fried to perfection, achieving a delightful contrast between the crisp bottoms and the tender, steamed tops.

Misoya’s cosy and inviting atmosphere enhances the dining experience, making it a favourite among locals who appreciate the meticulous care put into every dish. The restaurant not only offers a dive into authentic Japanese cuisine but also brings a slice of Tokyo’s vibrant food scene to the heart of Melbourne.

John Anderson is a food and drink writer based in Melbourne.