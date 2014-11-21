Here Are Two New Beyoncé Songs: “7/11” and “Ring Off”

Late last night, some new Beyonce tracks surfaced online, according to Billboard. They’re called “7/11” and “Ring Off,” and are from the upcoming deluxe repackaging of her self-titled record from 2013 out November 24. The two songs are pretty much what you’d expect to hear from Mrs. Carter—”7/11″ is a 2014 club banger that will also inspire countless Instagram selfies captioned with “flexin’ while my hands up,” while “Ring Off” will weirdly be the perfect soundtrack to making out and breaking up. Stream ’em below. Happy Friday, everyone.

“7/11”

Videos by VICE

“Ring Off”

@ericsundy