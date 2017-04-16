Black Sesame Dumplings Recipe

Servings: 25
Prep time: 1 hour
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
½ cup|80 grams black sesame seeds, toasted
½ cup|80 grams crushed peanuts
¼ cup|40 grams powdered sugar
¼ cup|60 ml honey
big pinch of kosher salt
25 dumpling skins
for garnishing:
condensed milk
extra ground peanuts and black sesame seeds
Directions
- Grind the sesame seeds into a fine powder with a coffee grinder. A paste should form from the ground sesame seeds. In a medium bowl, mix with the peanuts, sugar, and honey.
- Using your hands, make about 25 (½-tablespoon) balls of the filling mixture. Place on a plate or tray and refrigerate until firm.
- To wrap the dumplings, take a store-bought dumpling skin and put a ball of filling into the center of the skin. Dip your finger into the bowl of water and then wet the one side of the skin, around the filling. Then fold the skin over and press together until all the air pockets are pushed out. Connect both ends together to make a tortellini shape.
- Half-fill a large pot with water and bring to boil. When boiling, gently slide in the dumplings. When water returns to a boil, turn heat to a simmer and gently cook for 6-8 minutes. Cook dumplings until they float. Remove with slotted spoon and repeat with remaining dumplings.
- Roll the slightly moist dumplings in crushed peanuts and garnish with black sesame seeds. Serve drizzled with condensed milk.
From How-To: Make Black Sesame Dumplings with Sue Chan
