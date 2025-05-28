Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Has Such a Relatable Relationship With ‘The Last of Us’

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has long been open about his love of the hit video game The Last of Us, and he recently revealed that he plays the game in a way that is so relatable it’s almost not even funny.

First, some context: So, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic survival game wherein the planet has been overrun with zombie-esque creatures referred to as Bloaters, Clickers, or Runners. The game specifically follows the story of Joel and Ellie—a smuggler and an immune girl, respectively—who try to navigate the complex and violent terrain of the new world.

NME reports that, in a social media post, Hoppus opened up about how he plays the game, revealing: “Sometimes I turn on The Last of Us video game and get to a spot where I’m safe but can still hear the screams of the damned.” The “I Miss You” singer went on to add, “Then I just set the game down and enjoy the vibe.”

Notably, this is not the first time that Hoppus has shared his The Last of Us gameplay. NME also noted that, back in 2020, he showed off a portion of The Last of Us 2 where players can digitally strum along on Ellie’s acoustic guitar, revealing that he was performing a renditon of Blink-182’s “Dammit.”

Hoppus will have all summer to enjoy “the screams of the damned” in TLOU before heading out on tour with Alkaline Trio to enjoy “the screams of the FANS.” (Insert shame-filled rimshot.)

Aug. 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*

Aug. 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sep. 01 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium*

Sep. 03 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sep. 04 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sep. 06 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Sep. 07 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Sep. 09 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*

Sep. 11 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Sep. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival^

Sep. 14 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now^

Sep. 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

Sep. 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

Sep. 21 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees^

Sep. 22 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

Sep. 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Sep. 26 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Sep. 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

Oct. 02 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival^

Oct. 04 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena*