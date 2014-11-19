Bog Cobbler Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

3/4 ounces Sombra or San Luis Del Rio mezcal

3/4 ounces orange juice

3/4 ounces Clear Creek Oregon Cranberry liqueur

3/4 ounces Punt e Mes vermouth

1/4 ounces simple syrup, or more or less to taste

Directions

1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a julep cup or cobbler tin filled with small pebbles of ice.

2. Garnish beautifully. I like lemon, mint, and a strawberry visually, but you could also use fresh cranberries.

