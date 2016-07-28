Bong Appetit: Bud and Breakfast

On this episode of Bong Appetit, Abdullah is in Seattle to enjoy some good ol’ fashioned Pacific Northwest cannabis hospitality. His first stop is the production facility for Craft Elixirs, where founder Jamie Hoffman concocts cannabis-infused elixirs for all kinds of applications from French toast to tiki cocktails. Abdullah dives head first into the world of infused syrups and whips up a batch of their blueberry-orange Ballard Beat syrup to take along for the next part of his adventure. Abdullah and Jamie check in to the Emerald City’s finest cannabis-friendly “bud and breakfast,” The Winston House, for some well-deserved R+R. After indulging in a breakfast feast topped with Jamie’s infused elixirs and sampling everything else this cannabis-inspired retreat has to offer, Abdullah ends the day with some bodywork that brings new meaning to the concept of “body high.”

