Cat’s Out of the Box: Microsoft Accidentally Reveals Steam Games May Be Coming to Your Xbox Console

In a blog post today, Microsoft details its plans to further incorporate Xbox into every device possible. Describing it as “opening a billion doors,” the company discusses its vision to allow gamers to play how and when they want, with the ability for a seamless transition between devices, amongst other features. In an image revealing an upcoming UI update for Xbox consoles, a tab labeled “Steam” is visible between other gaming libraries, indicating a possible plan for Xbox consoles to play games from Steam.

“At Xbox, our mission is clear: bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet. We believe that gamers should be able to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want. Central to this vision is empowering game creators to deliver exceptional content across all platforms seamlessly. Our goal is simple: to make every screen in the world an Xbox,” writes Xbox VP of Global Partnerships Leo Olebe.

Videos by VICE

Whoops, Microsoft may have just revealed Steam functionality with Xbox consoles

Screenshot: Microsoft

The image, which presents a mock-up UI across multiple devices, shows Xbox consoles’ capability to integrate various PC gaming libraries. Featured amongst several tabs near the top of the UI are several categories. Which read: “Recently added,” “Installed,” “Owned,” “Game Pass,” and “Steam.”

While there’s no official word from Xbox, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this functionality come to fruition. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer indeed hasn’t been shy about Xbox opening its doors for cross-platform, cross-device collaborations. And, with the recent “This is an Xbox” marketing push? It seems Microsoft wants to get everyone comfortable with the Xbox ecosystem.

Leo Olebe further writes, “As we look toward 2025 and beyond, Xbox remains dedicated to expanding gaming accessibility across devices. Simplifying development workflows for creators, and delivering seamless experiences across all screens. Our goal remains consistent—to ensure gamers can engage with the content they love, exactly how and where they choose. We’re aiming for a billion open doors leading to a truly global audience.”

According to a report by The Verge, sources tell senior editor Tom Warren that “…the company is currently working on an Xbox app update that will show every game you have installed on your PC.” The update would allegedly display game libraries from both Steam and the Epic Games Store on Series X and S consoles.

The image was quickly removed from the Microsoft blog post. Further, no statements have been made to address it as of yet.