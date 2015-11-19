Chef’s Night Out: Guisados

It’s not often that the father-son team behind some of LA’s favorite tacos gets a night out together for good ol’ family bonding. So when Armando De La Torre—Senior and Junior—of Guisados take us on a food tour of Downtown LA and Boyle Heights, they hit all their favorites, new and old.



We start the night at Bestia with rhum agricole daiquiris and dry Szamorodni bone marrow luges before heading to an old-school Mexican diner in Boyle Heights called Manuel’s Original El Tepeyac Café. The crew puts down a five-pound burrito filled with chile verde, rice, beans, guacamole, and oodles of cheese. We close out the night with cervezas and Morrissey karaoke at Eastside Luv before heading back to Guisados’ Downtown LA location for a mountain of carnitas ropa vieja tacos and chorizo quesadillas. Órale.