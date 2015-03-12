Chef’s Night Out: Khe-Yo

Phet Schwader—owner and executive chef of NYC’s only Laotian restaurant, Khe-Yo—takes us for a night out in Manhattan with his closest friends.

After meeting up with partners Marc Forgione and Nick Bradley and friend Cassie Pallas at Khe-Yo in TriBeCa, the crew heads over to the East Village to hit up Motorino for some pizza. After downing two pies and some beers, it was then just a jaunt around the corner to Filipino gastropub Jeepney. The Kamayan feast there is something to behold, with banana ketchup ribs, fried snapper, pork shoulder, and mussels all served on a bed of rice—and eaten with your hands only.

Following the massive feast, the gang heads back to TriBeCa to grab some PBRs and whiskey shots at their local bar Reade Street Pub & Kitchen. Upon arrival back at Khe-Yo, Phet goes back into the kitchen to whip up some crispy pork face and Dungeness crab in black-bean garlic sauce—another feast to behold on this awesome Chef’s Night Out.

