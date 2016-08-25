Chef’s Night Out: Shaya

When it comes to the New Orleans culinary scene, Israeli food isn’t the most likely thing that comes to mind. But that didn’t stop chef Alon Shaya from opening his dream restaurant, Shaya, which quickly won the hearts of New Orleans and received a James Beard Award for best new restaurant the following year. On this episode of Chef’s Night Out, we tag along with Chef Alon to his favorite local spots. The night begins with Alon and his good old Cajun boys crew fine dining on truffle fried chicken and caviar chicken wings at Emeril’s in the Warehouse District. From there, they head on over to the Bywater to visit their friends at Bacchanal where the guys share wine, beef tongue, and stories of post-Katrina cooking. Next up, it’s off to the Treme and Ooh Poo Pah Doo for some New Orleans music and Mardi Gras Indians. After a bit of drinking, dancing, and bongo playing, everyone heads to Pizza Domenica, where Alon throws a pizza party for his staff.

