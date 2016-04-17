Watch Dancing Bodies Merge and Multiply

Dance is mesmerizing enough all by itself, but the short film Chimera, directed by Steven Briand and choreographedby Cathy Ematchoua, makes the art form all the more eye-catching by cutting together multiple performers, creating the effect of one seamlessly merging and multiplying body. The film takes its name from the Chimera of Greek mythology, a fire-breathing creature with the heads of both a lion and a goat and with a snake for a tail. The film perfectly captures the multi-body chimeric effect, minus the, you know, terrifying bit. Watch the dancers weave poetry in motion below.

