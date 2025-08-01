Cody Rhodes Confirms Travis Scott Injured Him at WWE’s ‘Elimination Chamber’

Cody Rhodes sets the record straight about what actually happened between him and Travis Scott at WWE Elimination Chamber. In the main event, Rhodes stood tall with John Cena who earned a title shot at WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately for Rhodes, it was all a ruse. With the help of The Rock and Scott, Cena laid him out bloodied in the ring. Scott palmed Rhodes in the face, which looked particularly brutal.

In Netflix’s new WWE: Unreal show, Rhodes and Scott shared a FaceTime call. He checked up on Rhodes following the slap to make sure he was okay. On his episode of Hot Ones, Rhodes was asked about the moment and if Scott actually busted his eardrum.

Yes, Travis Scott Injured Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber

“I wish I could tell you it wasn’t true, because I wanted anyone else to have the credit for that,” Rhodes joked. “So you got Rock in the ring and you’ve got [John] Cena in the ring. But my man Travis [Scott], who, nothing but love for, he has a big old hand. So yes, it did bust my eardrum.

If anyone ever wonders why I didn’t slap him [or just] hit him with a Cross Rhodes, he’s gracing us with his presence. At wrestling right now, again, we’re getting all these fun folks but years ago, it wasn’t that easy… I want you to come back, man. Our house is your house. You know, maybe swing less, but our house is your house so yeah, no, Travis did do that. That’s a fact.”

The puzzling inclusion of Scott in the main event story was quickly wiped off WWE programming altogether. He helped Cena at WrestleMania in one of the most controversial decisions ever and was never seen again.

In a recent interview, Drew McIntyre blasted Scott for the way he acted at WrestleMania, calling him a “piece of sh–t”. He was also removed as the celebrity in WWE 2K, leading many to wonder if there was a falling out. According to reports, Scott’s inclusion at WrestleMania was intended to lead to an in-ring debut, but he “wasn’t a quick learner,” potentially contributing to the relationship fizzling.