Crate Expectations: Bob Moses

Like most people, DJs and producers have specific songs tied to events throughout their lives. In Crate Expectations, we extract a playlist from their memories to tell their story. This week’s subject: Bob Moses.

THUMP: What’s the first song you ever loved?

Tom: For me, it’s probably “Blueberry Hill” by Fats Domino. My mom used to play it on this cassette tape in the car on family holidays when I was a little kid. It was a mix tape she had made, of sorts. It’s always held a special place in my memory because of that.

Videos by VICE

Jimmy: “Hard Days Night” or “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles. When I was around four or five-years-old, my dad got a Beatles compilation on CD and played it in the car on repeat. Whenever I could get my hands on the tape deck, I would try to play these songs over and over again.

What are the first two songs you ever mixed together?

Jimmy: When I was 14, I got a deal on a pair of Numark TT200’s in order to learn how to DJ. They came with vinyl copies of 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop” and Chingy’s “Holiday Inn,” so I just went for it.

What is your worst guilty pleasure song?

Tom: Probably something like “Last Friday Night” by Katy Perry [laughs].

Jimmy: It has to be The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony.”

What song have you had on repeat in the last month?

Tom: “Let It Happen” by Tame Impala.

Jimmy: “Ain’t No Easy Way” by Black Rebel Motor Cycle Club.

Which track of your own do you love the most?

Tom: My favorite track switches all the time, but lately my two favorites to play live have been “Winter’s Song” and “Grace.”

Jimmy: I’m really liking “Tearing Me Up,” which is off the new record. No one really even knows it yet, but it just goes down great at gigs and it gets me feeling stoked every time we play it.

What track of your own do you hate the most?

Tom: I don’t hate any of our tracks…we wouldn’t have put them out if we did. The one I feel the most insecure about though is probably “Stealing Fire.” I never felt like we quite got the production and mix right on that one.

Jimmy: I don’t really hate any of them, but I could do without hearing “It’s Gone” for a bit. Maybe it’ll come back around, but right now I’m not feeling that one as much as I once did.

What track are you most excited to drop in a set?

Tom: We don’t usually DJ, but if we did a DJ set now I’d probably be most excited to drop “Islander” by Portable Sunsets.

Jimmy: I can’t wait to play “Nothing At All” from our album live…we start rehearsing in a few weeks, so won’t have to wait too much longer!

What’s your favourite track that you wish worked in a set?

Tom: Pusherman by Curtis Mayfield. But who knows, maybe it does and I just haven’t tried it.

Jimmy: I’d love to try Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” or the Rolling Stones’ “Miss You.”

What’s the last song you want to hear before the lights go on?

Jimmy and Tom: If I was watching someone close out a party, I’d love to hear Sasha’s “Bloodlock.” It’s a great great track off his album Airdrawndagger…I’ve never heard it on a big system and I’ve always loved it.

Catch Bob Moses in Toronto on October 6th and in Vancouver on October 14th.

Bob Moses is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter